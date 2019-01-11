Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starts New Year by Topping the Australian Charts - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has topped the retail Australian charts to start the new year, according to IGEA for the week ending January 6. The only change in the top five is FIFA 19 and Battlefield V trading places.

Here are the top five best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Battlefield V

Here are the top five best-selling digital titles for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Battlefront II Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Just Cause 3

