Our World is Ended First Trailer Released - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

5pb. has released the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC versions of Our World is Ended.



View it below:

Our World is Ended will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 28, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe in 2019.

