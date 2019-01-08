PlayStation Now Adds Prey, Project Cars 2 and More in January - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced nine games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Prey and Project Cars 2.

Here is the list of games coming to the service:

Chess Ultra (PS4)

God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PS4)

Lock’s Quest (PS4)

Metro 2033 Redux (PS4)

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos (PS4)

Prey (PS4)

Project Cars 2 (PS4)

Skydrift (PS3)

Thunder Wolves (PS3)

Here are the most popular games in December:

Mafia III

For Honor

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Steep

Sniper Elite IV

Mortal Kombat

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

