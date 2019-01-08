PlayStation Now Adds Prey, Project Cars 2 and More in January - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 198 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced nine games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Prey and Project Cars 2.
Here is the list of games coming to the service:
- Chess Ultra (PS4)
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PS4)
- Lock’s Quest (PS4)
- Metro 2033 Redux (PS4)
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos (PS4)
- Prey (PS4)
- Project Cars 2 (PS4)
- Skydrift (PS3)
- Thunder Wolves (PS3)
