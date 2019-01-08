Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher and developer Capcom announced Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 23 for $29.99.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The critically acclaimed action RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen makes its way to Nintendo Switch! Set in a huge open world known as Gransys, the game presents a rewarding action combat experience with nine vocations to choose from, all possessing a wide range of devastating skills and magicks to tackle deadly foes. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. Users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.

Key Features:

Dynamic combat experience – Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses.

– Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses. Tons of content – Includes all previously released extra content, DLC and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.

– Includes all previously released extra content, DLC and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters. Customization options galore – Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill and magick options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style.

– Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill and magick options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style. Adapted User Interface – Revamped user interface offers improved screen visibility.

– Revamped user interface offers improved screen visibility. Online Functionality – The iconic Pawn system comes to Nintendo Switch with online sharing abilities between Nintendo Accounts. (A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required for online features).

– The iconic Pawn system comes to Nintendo Switch with online sharing abilities between Nintendo Accounts. (A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required for online features). Play Anywhere – For the first time, Dragon’s Dogma can be played on the go using the Nintendo Switch system’s handheld or tabletop mode.

