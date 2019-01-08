This Week's Deals With Gold - Darksiders III, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, The Crew 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 31 minutes ago / 79 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 15 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Agatha Knife
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Airheart – Tales Of Broken Wings
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Alekhine’s Gun
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Anodyne
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Baja: Edge Of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Blackwood Crossing
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Bulb Boy
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War And Death
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Dex
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Flipping Death*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Forgotton Anne
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Goosebumps: The Game*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Hover*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|I Am Bread
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Insane Robots
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Inside My Radio*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Publisher Sale
|Jettomero: Hero Of The Universe
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Jump, Step, Step
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Ken Follett’s The Pillars Of The Earth
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Late Shift
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Layers Of Fear*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Mages Of Mystralia
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Metrico+
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 Suzuki Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mx Vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Supercross Track Pack 4
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|My Brother Rabbit
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Neon Chrome
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Nine Parchments
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Owlboy
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Pinstripe
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Planet Of The Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Standard Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Refunct
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Slime-San Superslime Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Song Of The Deep
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Spencer
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Splash Blast Panic*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|33%
|DWG
|State Of Mind
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Stories Of Bethem: Full Moon*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Submerged
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|The Adventure Pals
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|The Assembly*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|The Inner World
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|The Mooseman
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|The Path Of Motus
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge – Augmented Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|The Surge – The Good, The Bad And The Augmented Expansion
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge: A Walk In The Park
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Thief Of Thieves: Season One
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|This Is The Police
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|This Is The Police 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Time Carnage*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Titan Quest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Transcripted*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Wailing Heights
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|We Sing Pop
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|World To The West
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
|‘n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Artistic Adventure Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Aliens vs. Pinball*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Avatar: The Last Air Bender – The Burning Earth
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Balls of Glory Pinball*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Bethesda Pinball*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Costume Quest
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|DAH! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob 2
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Deadfall Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Elements of Destruction
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Fantastic Pets
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Pinball*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Guerrilla
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|SINE MORA
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Pinball*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|The Outfit
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Zombie Driver
|Arcade
|85%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
