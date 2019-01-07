Nintendo President: Our Focus Could 'Shift Away From Home Consoles' in the Future - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei discussed the flexibility of the company and mentioned how it could shift away from home consoles in the future.

"We aren’t really fixated on our consoles. At the moment we’re offering the uniquely developed Nintendo Switch and its software – and that’s what we’re basing how we deliver the 'Nintendo experience' on," said Furukawa. "That being said, technology changes. We’ll continue to think flexibly about how to deliver that experience as time goes on.

"It has been over 30 years since we started developing consoles. Nintendo’s history goes back even farther than that, and through all the struggles that they faced the only thing that they thought about was what to make next. In the long-term, perhaps our focus as a business could shift away from home consoles – flexibility is just as important as ingenuity."

Furukawa wants to expand the number of games on smartphones to help have a continuous stream of revenue.

"I’m thinking about little ways we can reduce that kind of instability," he said. "I’d like to increase the (amount of) games on smartphones that have a continuous stream of revenue. We’re also dabbling in theme parks and movies – different ways to have our characters be a part of everyday life. I’m anticipating a strong synergy like that."

