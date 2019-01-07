Double Cross Gets Dimension Overview Trailer - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer 13AM Games have released the dimension overview trailer for upcoming action adventure game, Double Cross.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Double Cross is an exciting action adventure game that has players using a special sling mechanic for a diversity of movements, fighting against an array of enemies and platforming their way across distinct universes in order to solve a multidimensional mystery. Players take on the role of Zahra, an agent of R.I.F.T. whose job it is to maintain peace and order between all dimensions. As Zahra, players can collect a rare element called Upgradium to customize their character abilities such as equipping Zahra with permanent fighting moves, stronger attacks and other valuable skills needed to save the multiverse.

She’s going to need them because a recent attack on R.I.F.T. headquarters has players gather clues in a robust investigation system to bring themselves one step closer to finding the identity of R.I.F.T.’s attacker.

Key Features:

A unique “Proton Slinger” mechanic that allows diversity of movement throughout levels and the ability to grab and throw objects and enemies.

Varied and upgradeable attacks and combos that have players using martial arts moves, fireballs and other special attacks.

Collect a rare element called Upgradium to customize Zahra’s abilities such as equipping her with permanent fighting moves, stronger attacks and other valuable skills.

Uniquely-developed levels that force players to use different mechanics to get through the levels.

Freedom to choose what order to play the levels.

An intricate story engages players as they solve an interdimensional mystery with a diverse cast of characters.

Visual novel elements to help players solve the greatest mystery in the multiverse.

Slick 2D HD art that draws upon traditional gaming and anime style.

Double Cross will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows Pc on January 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles