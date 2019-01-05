Anthem Gets 15 Minutes of Lost Arcanist Gameplay Footage - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

IGN has released a 15 minute gameplay video of Anthem that showcases the Lost Arcanist mission with a three person team of the Interceptor, Storm, and Colossus javelins.

View it below:

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

