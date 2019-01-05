Anthem Gets 15 Minutes of Lost Arcanist Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 199 Views
IGN has released a 15 minute gameplay video of Anthem that showcases the Lost Arcanist mission with a three person team of the Interceptor, Storm, and Colossus javelins.
View it below:
Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments
I wanted to like Anthem, I really did. But the more I see, the less I like it. They already confirmed no AI companions or romance, things that have been in just about every Bioware game for over a decade. The little robot who narrates everything seems annoying. The mission design we have seen so far seems very generic, typical MMO fetch quest design, go here, fight waves of enemies, go there, fight waves of enemies, collect something, return to base. It really just looks like EA saw Destiny's success and decided they wanted a piece of that market and forced Bioware to go against their singleplayer roots in order to make it, and the end result just looks generic as hell.
Same, Destiny EA Edition. Without Bioware's normal strength of story telling and making MP game like Destiny basically. I might pick it up after 6 months when it's £15 used but it's certainly not what I want from Bioware... which is basically DA4
I just hope that it doesn't flop so hard that EA shuts Bioware down before they can make DA4. 2 flops in a row, Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, could be the end for them. EA likes to shut down studios that underperform, just look at Visceral, Dead Space 3 and Battlefield Hardline both underperformed, and then when EA had a disagreement with Amy Hernnig about the direction of their Star Wars game (singleplayer vs multiplayer), EA shut Visceral down. Things aren't looking good for Anthem sales wise, 2 months from release it's not on Amazon US or UK top 100 (Destiny 1 and 2 by comparison were already ranked quite high the same number of months before release), and VGC's preorder tracking, while not very reliable, only has Anthem at 16k PS4 preorders and 14k XB1 preorders 12 weeks from release.
