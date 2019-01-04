Switch vs Wii VGChartz Gap Charts November 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 19 minutes ago / 513 Views
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,921,420 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,919,345 - Wii
Total Lead: 5,339,506 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 24,917,910
Wii Total Sales: 30,257,416
November 2018 is the 21st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch has closed the gap by 1.92 million units. However, in the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 3.92 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 5.34 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 24.92 million units, while the Wii sold 30.26 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Next spot on this curve will make the switch slightly ahead.
This will be an interesting ongoing comparison. Wii lost a bit of sales in 2009 compared to 2008, not much but a bit. Switch will probably gain momentum in 2019. After 2009 the Wii starts to drop. So the comparison could skew more in favor of the Switch - depending on the longevity of the system. This will be most interesting in 2020 when the new consoles of the competition are launching.