Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - December 8, 2018 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 865 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2015 – (Week ending January 10 to December 12)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to December 10)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to December 9)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to December 8)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2018 versus 2017 and 2018 versus 2016 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 65,345 (1.0%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 2,798,226 (27.4%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 2,728,296 (-46.6%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 1,877,606 (-10.5%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 465,485 (-68.7%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
PS4 is amazing it's way above 2016 so still a very prime year
So Switch has reached its 2017 total, from here, all that comes is increased sales. They would need a boost of at least 6 or 7 million in these final days of December to glimpse some possibility of hitting the projected 20 million in the fiscal year.
Nintendo's fiscal year ends in March, not December.
- 0
Yes, we have to discount the months of January to March 2018.
- 0
Switch sold 2.92 million in Q4 2018 so it'll sell well over 3 this year.
- +1