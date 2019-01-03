Star Wars Battlefront II Adds Count Dooku Later This Month - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts has revealed what is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II this month. This includes special events and new Hero Count Dooku.

Also planned to release is Hero Anakin Skywalker and a new game mode in February.

Happy New Year! Here are all the events for January in #StarWarsBattlefrontII! pic.twitter.com/3q2kgyuD75 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 1, 2019

Star Wars Battlefront II released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 17, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles