This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza Motorsport 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 117 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 8 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
The Xbox Countdown sale is still running through Friday, January 4 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|>observer_*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Asdivine Hearts*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Boom Ball For Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Furi
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Gas Guzzlers Extreme*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Hyper Sentinel*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Industry Giant 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Infinite Adventures*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Neighborhorde*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Nidhogg 2*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Space Hulk: Tactics*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Spintires: Mudrunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Steel Rain X*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Troll & I
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds – Alien Invasion*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Battlegrounds*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|GRID 2*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|GRID Autosport*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|OF: Dragon Rising*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Very good offer. For PSN during the whole 2018 I can say only Yakuza got me excited (on the way for my platinum).