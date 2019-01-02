JRPG Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Another Indie and developer Semisoft announced the JRPG, Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 24. The game is currently available for Windows PC and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.





Here is an overview of the game:

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds is a love letter to our all time favorite JRPGs with a fresh take on classic turn-based combat and tactics.

Welcome to Legrand, a beautifully hand-drawn world riddled with curious creatures, devastating wars, and intriguing tales of vengeance and redemption. Embark on an epic adventure through this sprawling fantasy universe and fight alongside the Fatebounds as they attempt bring peace to Legrand! But be careful who you trust because everyone has a secret to hide…

Key Features:

A fully immersive experience with stunning FMV, fully rendered 3D cinematics, and epic original soundtrack.

3D models and original assets come together with gorgeously stylized hand-drawn backgrounds.

Action packed turn-based combat and tactical warfare scenarios that will test the limits of your wits.

Recruit craftsmen to restore the abandoned city of Dumville, play mini games, or embark on rewarding side quests.

Collect loot from slain enemies to craft items and upgrade weapons.

Configure items and grimoires that characters can wield in combat or set combat formation.

Command the military might of nations in intense tactical battles.

