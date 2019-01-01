Best Fighter of 2018 - Article

The best fighter shortlist this year features familiar series but ones that really prove the genre has evolved beyond the need for a major Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter release to satisfy gamers who yearn to prove themselves through one-on-one combat. The year came to a close in a big way when Bandai Namco and Nintendo once again teamed up to release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, featuring the largest roster in the series to-date; Namco Bandai also published Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ early on in the year, giving Dragon Ball fans the fighter they’ve been clamoring for for years; meanwhile Namco Bandai also kept busy with its own premiere weapon-based fighter in SoulCalibur VI; and finally Arc System Works released BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, featuring fighters from a variety of the company's other fighting series.





The Shortlist:





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Dragon Ball FighterZ

SoulCalibur VI

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

The Winner:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bandai Namco and Nintendo tag-teamed to once again give long time-fans of the series and newcomers alike something new to really sink their teeth into, with more characters, features, and better graphics than ever before. Gamers were almost spoilt for choice when it came to fighting games this year, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rose above the competition, proving that Nintendo's key franchises are always tough to beat. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is our Best Fighter of 2018.

