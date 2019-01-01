Best Fighter of 2018 - ArticleChinh Tran , posted 18 hours ago / 1,117 Views
The best fighter shortlist this year features familiar series but ones that really prove the genre has evolved beyond the need for a major Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter release to satisfy gamers who yearn to prove themselves through one-on-one combat. The year came to a close in a big way when Bandai Namco and Nintendo once again teamed up to release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, featuring the largest roster in the series to-date; Namco Bandai also published Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ early on in the year, giving Dragon Ball fans the fighter they’ve been clamoring for for years; meanwhile Namco Bandai also kept busy with its own premiere weapon-based fighter in SoulCalibur VI; and finally Arc System Works released BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, featuring fighters from a variety of the company's other fighting series.
The Shortlist:
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Dragon Ball FighterZ
SoulCalibur VI
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
The Winner:
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bandai Namco and Nintendo tag-teamed to once again give long time-fans of the series and newcomers alike something new to really sink their teeth into, with more characters, features, and better graphics than ever before. Gamers were almost spoilt for choice when it came to fighting games this year, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rose above the competition, proving that Nintendo's key franchises are always tough to beat. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is our Best Fighter of 2018.
5 Comments
Whoever took that picture with Simon and Young Link is the true GOAT.
Honestly, if Smash hadn't won, I'd expect riot. I've played 3 of the 4 this year and Smash is far and away the best.
A great list of fighters, over the last 2 years with Tekken, Injustice 2 and others, Fighting games have done really well.
But the title says best fighting game not best party game.
Well its both soooo....
You can't be both at the same time. Wtf. What kind of madness is that ? Soon we'll have cooking games that are strategy games, strategy games that are sports games, sports games that are first person shooters, first person shooters that are strategy games ... what. No. You can only belong to one genre. Smash is a party game through and through. Better than Mario Party? Sure. Better than Dragon Ball? Get out!
I am just going to leave this right here...
Kirby>UI Goku
Shiken is right though. It can be both a party game and a fighter. Not simultaneous though. If you have 3+ players with items and stage hazards on, it's a party game. 1v1 omega stage with items off and rules set up? It's a fighter.
But why would you play with no items on? That wouldn't be very fun at parties.
Cuz the party is over! Time to get serious and see who is the better player through pure skill.
Is there any problem with a title fitting both genres ?
Sure it is a party game....in the fighting game genre. It's a fighting game first and foremost. This isn't a compilation game like Mario Party, it's simply a many player fighting game. Don't see how any one could possibly make the argument that a fighting game isn't a fighting game.
The winner was only logical. ^^