Best Fighter of 2018 - VGChartz
Best Fighter of 2018

Best Fighter of 2018 - Article

by Chinh Tran , posted 18 hours ago / 1,117 Views


The best fighter shortlist this year features familiar series but ones that really prove the genre has evolved beyond the need for a major Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter release to satisfy gamers who yearn to prove themselves through one-on-one combat. The year came to a close in a big way when Bandai Namco and Nintendo once again teamed up to release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, featuring the largest roster in the series to-date; Namco Bandai also published Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ early on in the year, giving Dragon Ball fans the fighter they’ve been clamoring for for years; meanwhile Namco Bandai also kept busy with its own premiere weapon-based fighter in SoulCalibur VI; and finally Arc System Works released BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, featuring fighters from a variety of the company's other fighting series.


The Shortlist:


Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ

 

SoulCalibur VI

 

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

 

 

 

The Winner:

 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bandai Namco and Nintendo tag-teamed to once again give long time-fans of the series and newcomers alike something new to really sink their teeth into, with more characters, features, and better graphics than ever before. Gamers were almost spoilt for choice when it came to fighting games this year, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rose above the competition, proving that Nintendo's key franchises are always tough to beat. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is our Best Fighter of 2018.


5 Comments

mZuzek
mZuzek (15 hours ago)

Whoever took that picture with Simon and Young Link is the true GOAT.

psychicscubadiver
psychicscubadiver (2 hours ago)

Honestly, if Smash hadn't won, I'd expect riot. I've played 3 of the 4 this year and Smash is far and away the best.

The Fury
The Fury (6 hours ago)

A great list of fighters, over the last 2 years with Tekken, Injustice 2 and others, Fighting games have done really well.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (17 hours ago)

But the title says best fighting game not best party game.

Shiken
Shiken (17 hours ago)

Well its both soooo....

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (16 hours ago)

You can't be both at the same time. Wtf. What kind of madness is that ? Soon we'll have cooking games that are strategy games, strategy games that are sports games, sports games that are first person shooters, first person shooters that are strategy games ... what. No. You can only belong to one genre. Smash is a party game through and through. Better than Mario Party? Sure. Better than Dragon Ball? Get out!

Shiken
Shiken (16 hours ago)

I am just going to leave this right here...

Kirby>UI Goku

Cloudman
Cloudman (15 hours ago)

Shiken is right though. It can be both a party game and a fighter. Not simultaneous though. If you have 3+ players with items and stage hazards on, it's a party game. 1v1 omega stage with items off and rules set up? It's a fighter.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (14 hours ago)

But why would you play with no items on? That wouldn't be very fun at parties.

Cloudman
Cloudman (14 hours ago)

Cuz the party is over! Time to get serious and see who is the better player through pure skill.

Rogerioandrade
Rogerioandrade (5 hours ago)

Is there any problem with a title fitting both genres ?

Slownenberg
Slownenberg (1 hour ago)

Sure it is a party game....in the fighting game genre. It's a fighting game first and foremost. This isn't a compilation game like Mario Party, it's simply a many player fighting game. Don't see how any one could possibly make the argument that a fighting game isn't a fighting game.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (17 hours ago)

The winner was only logical. ^^

