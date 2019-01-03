Best Remake, Remaster, or HD Collection of 2018 - Article

Everything old is new again. This might as well be the motto of the video game industry, which pushed out many older games in 2018, retouched, remastered, or otherwise remade. The game that launched a thousand Souls-likes, Dark Souls, arrived with enhanced visuals and DLC. Shadow of the Colossus, that cult darling, reached new audiences on PS4 with a complete technical overhaul. Another PlayStation mascot, Spyro, had his time in the sun in a beautifully-remade trilogy. Finally, Kazuma Kiryu made the streets of Kamurocho safe once again in a gorgeous remake of Yakuza 2.

The Shortlist:

Dark Souls Remastered

Shadow of the Colossus





Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The Winner:





Shadow of the Colossus

A great remake often starts with a great game. That's certainly true of Shadow of the Colossus, one of the most fascinating, powerful video games ever made. Taking the core gameplay conceits of the original PlayStation 2 title and adding new controls and totally remade assets, port magician Bluepoint highlighted and enhanced everything that makes the methodical action game so beloved. Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 is the evolution and refinement of a classic, and thus worthy of standing as the top remake, remaster, or HD collection of the year.

