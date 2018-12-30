Best Action-Adventure Game of 2018 - ArticleEvan Norris , posted 21 hours ago / 1,061 Views
Once again, action-adventure games delivered the goods in 2018. Open-ended, large-scale adventures dominated the year, with marquee titles like God of War, Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption making headlines and selling millions of copies. Players witnessed Assassin's Creed veer more dramatically into open-world RPG territory; God of War shift time, place, perspective, and mechanics; Red Dead Redemption 2 lean into the minutiae of frontier life; and Spider-Man embrace the urban jungle of New York City.
The Shortlist:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
God of War
Red Dead Redemption 2
Spider-Man
The Winner:
God of War
Despite the stiff competition, God of War rose above all other contenders to claim the title of best action-adventure game of 2018. A re-imagining of the long-running and much-loved franchise, God of War brought the hack-and-slash series to new heights in terms of narrative, art direction, graphics, and character writing. The inclusion of open-world and role-playing game elements worked wonders, as did the inclusion of a helpful sidekick in Atreus. Overall these additions make the title deeper, more customizable, and more expansive. The future is bright for one of Sony's most essential properties.
God of war and rdr2 are masterpieces that we rarely see, 2018 was a great year for gaming !
God Of War was my pick as well. It blew me away. I'm working on RDR2, now. It's good, but i'm not enjoying it as much a i did with GOW.