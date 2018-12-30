Best Action-Adventure Game of 2018 - Article

/ 1,061 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago



Once again, action-adventure games delivered the goods in 2018. Open-ended, large-scale adventures dominated the year, with marquee titles like God of War, Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption making headlines and selling millions of copies. Players witnessed Assassin's Creed veer more dramatically into open-world RPG territory; God of War shift time, place, perspective, and mechanics; Red Dead Redemption 2 lean into the minutiae of frontier life; and Spider-Man embrace the urban jungle of New York City.

The Shortlist:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

God of War





Red Dead Redemption 2

Spider-Man

The Winner:





God of War

Despite the stiff competition, God of War rose above all other contenders to claim the title of best action-adventure game of 2018. A re-imagining of the long-running and much-loved franchise, God of War brought the hack-and-slash series to new heights in terms of narrative, art direction, graphics, and character writing. The inclusion of open-world and role-playing game elements worked wonders, as did the inclusion of a helpful sidekick in Atreus. Overall these additions make the title deeper, more customizable, and more expansive. The future is bright for one of Sony's most essential properties.

