Pikuniku Switch Release Date Revealed - News

The puzzle exploration game, Pikuniku, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 24, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!

A Vibrant Adventure for All: Explore a colorful world at your own pace, help quirky characters with their unusual requests, and solve clever puzzles that will challenge both kids and adults.

Charming Cast: Meet a cast of memorable characters on your journey, each with their own problems and eccentricities to accommodate along the way.

Cooperative Mode: Join up with family and friends for local multiplayer fun in custom cooperative levels and challenges.

