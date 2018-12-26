Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Sold 88,039 Digital Units in Japan in 10 Days - News

/ 703 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! sold 88,039 digital units in Japan in its first 10 days, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.





Here are the top nine best-selling digital games from October 29 to November 25:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! (Switch – released November 16) – 88,039 digital sales

Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One – released November 9) – 70,396 digital sales

Puyo Puyo eSports (Switch – released October 25) – 65,985 digital sales

Fallout 76 (PS4, Xbox One – released November 14) _ 44,611 digital sales

Puyo Puyo eSports (PS4 – released October 25) – 42,784 digital sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4, Xbox One – released October 12) – 23,098 digital sales

Dead by Daylight Special Edition (PS4 – released April 4) – 11,856 digital sales

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) – 10,924 digital sales

Undertale (Switch) – 9,275 digital sales

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles