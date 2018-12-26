Mario Tennis Aces Gets Luma Trailer - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces showcasing Luma. Players who participate in an online tournament between January 1 and February 1 are able to gain early access to the character. Everyone else will obtain access starting February 1.

View it below:

Mario Tennis Aces is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles