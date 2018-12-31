Best Platformer of 2018 - Article

With so many interesting platformers emerging from the independent game space, it doesn't seem like the genre will want for great games any time soon. In 2018, indie titles mixed with a brand new Kirby campaign and an inventive PSVR adventure with great results. Fans of all platforming stripes were satisfied. Titles like Guacamelee! 2 and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom scratched the itch for platform-adventure; indie darling Celeste satisfied the need for a McMillen-esque tough-as-nails platformer; GRIS delivered a thoughtful, contemplative take on the ancient genre; Kirby Star Allies leaned into cooperative play; and Astro Bot Rescue Mission pushed platforming into a new dimension.

The Shortlist:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Celeste

GRIS

Kirby Star Allies

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Winner:





Celeste

Celeste provides almost everything you'd want in a platformer: lovely pixel art; heavenly music; a meaningful story about doubt, anxiety, depression, and reconciliation; and, most importantly, accessible and flexible controls. Across several sites on a towering mountain named Celeste, players guide a young woman across hundreds of bite-sized platforming rooms. Some are straightforward, some devilish. One of the many beauties of Celeste is that players who wish to enjoy the sincere story can take the path of least resistance while battle-hardened platform fans can tackle optional "strawberry" rooms and B-sides—more punishing remixed versions of classic levels. Challenging, beautiful, and relevant, Celeste is our pick for best platformer of 2018.

