Anyone Who Played Fallout 76 in 2018 Will Get Free Copy of Fallout Classic Collection - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Softworks announced via Twitter anyone who has logged into Fallout 76 in 2018 will get a free copy of Fallout Classic Collection on Windows PC. This applies to all versions of the game.

#HappyHolidays!



ANYONE who logged into the full release of #Fallout76 in 2018 will receive an entitlement for Fallout Classic Collection on PC. This applies to Xbox One and PS4 players, too.



The entitlement is expected to go live in early January. pic.twitter.com/U8pJwrk0PV — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 22, 2018

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

