Anyone Who Played Fallout 76 in 2018 Will Get Free Copy of Fallout Classic Collection

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Softworks announced via Twitter anyone who has logged into Fallout 76 in 2018 will get a free copy of Fallout Classic Collection on Windows PC. This applies to all versions of the game.

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

JON0
JON0 (36 minutes ago)

At the point, i'm fully expecting something to go wrong with this in January.

  • 0
Marth
Marth (1 hour ago)

A move to bind people to the Bethesda launcher.

  • 0