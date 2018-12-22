FIFA 19 is Back on Top in November in Spain - News

/ 485 Views

A surprising November in Spain; while it's quite well-known that football has immense marketing power in continental Europe, FIFA 19 topping the charts for its 3rd month of sales is certainly astonishing. The Spanish Association of Video Games also reveals a stunning performance for Marvel's Spider-Man too, which beat the massively popular Red dead Redemption 2. Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 6th, just in-between Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee, confirms a strong return for Activision's dragon across Europe. God of War returned to the best sellers list and it will be interesting to see how it does in December with its fresh GotY crown

All Platforms:

FIFA 19 SPIDER-MAN RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY GOD OF WAR MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

Top sellers per system are as follows. It's definitely a rough year for Battlefield and Fallout as both missed out on spots in the Spanish top ten, and landed quite low in the single-platform charts as well. The mission was clearly failed for Agent 47 as Hitman 2 has been almost non-existent in Western charts too.

PS4

FIFA 19 SPIDER-MAN RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY GOD OF WAR BATTLEFIELD V GRAND THEFT AUTO V DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN

PS Vita

GOD OF WAR COLLECTION UNCHARTED: GOLDEN ABYSS WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY – DAY ONE EDITION + STICKERS RESIDENT EVIL: REVELATIONS 2 NEED FOR SPEED: MOST WANTED: A CRITERION GAME THE JAK AND DAXTER TRILOGY THE RATCHET & CLANK TRILOGY MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION VITA EDITION WIPEOUT 2048 BORDERLANDS 2

Nintendo SWITCH

POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! MARIO KART 8 DELUXE SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! + POKEBALL PLUS FIFA 19 SUPER MARIO PARTY SPLATOON 2 POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! + POKEBALL PLUS JUST DANCE 2019

Nintendo 3DS

LUIGI’S MANSION LEGO JURASSIC WORLD YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: RED CAT CORPS SUPER MARIO MAKER FOR NINTENDO 3DS – SELECTS LUIGI’S MANSION 2 – SELECTS HYRULE WARRIORS LEGENDS ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW LEAF – WELCOME AMIIBO – SELECTS SUPER MARIO 3D LAND – SELECTS MONSTER HUNTER GENERATIONS YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: WHITE DOG SQUAD

Xbox One

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 FIFA 19 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY FORZA HORIZON 4 BATTLEFIELD V SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY FALLOUT 76 FAR CRY 5

PC

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2019 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 FALLOUT 76 OVERWATCH – LEGENDARY EDITION GRAND THEFT AUTO V RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – STARTER EDITION BATTLEFIELD V MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR – DEFINITIVE EDITION TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II THE SIMS 4 FIFA 19 COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

More Articles

by, posted 7 hours ago