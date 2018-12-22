FIFA 19 is Back on Top in November in Spain - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 485 Views
A surprising November in Spain; while it's quite well-known that football has immense marketing power in continental Europe, FIFA 19 topping the charts for its 3rd month of sales is certainly astonishing. The Spanish Association of Video Games also reveals a stunning performance for Marvel's Spider-Man too, which beat the massively popular Red dead Redemption 2. Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 6th, just in-between Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee, confirms a strong return for Activision's dragon across Europe. God of War returned to the best sellers list and it will be interesting to see how it does in December with its fresh GotY crown.
All Platforms:
- FIFA 19
- SPIDER-MAN
- RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU!
- SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE!
- ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY
- GOD OF WAR
- MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
Top sellers per system are as follows. It's definitely a rough year for Battlefield and Fallout as both missed out on spots in the Spanish top ten, and landed quite low in the single-platform charts as well. The mission was clearly failed for Agent 47 as Hitman 2 has been almost non-existent in Western charts too.
PS4
- FIFA 19
- SPIDER-MAN
- RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4
- SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY
- ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY
- GOD OF WAR
- BATTLEFIELD V
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN
PS Vita
- GOD OF WAR COLLECTION
- UNCHARTED: GOLDEN ABYSS
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY – DAY ONE EDITION + STICKERS
- RESIDENT EVIL: REVELATIONS 2
- NEED FOR SPEED: MOST WANTED: A CRITERION GAME
- THE JAK AND DAXTER TRILOGY
- THE RATCHET & CLANK TRILOGY
- MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION VITA EDITION
- WIPEOUT 2048
- BORDERLANDS 2
Nintendo SWITCH
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU!
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE!
- MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
- SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! + POKEBALL PLUS
- FIFA 19
- SUPER MARIO PARTY
- SPLATOON 2
- POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! + POKEBALL PLUS
- JUST DANCE 2019
Nintendo 3DS
- LUIGI’S MANSION
- LEGO JURASSIC WORLD
- YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: RED CAT CORPS
- SUPER MARIO MAKER FOR NINTENDO 3DS – SELECTS
- LUIGI’S MANSION 2 – SELECTS
- HYRULE WARRIORS LEGENDS
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW LEAF – WELCOME AMIIBO – SELECTS
- SUPER MARIO 3D LAND – SELECTS
- MONSTER HUNTER GENERATIONS
- YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: WHITE DOG SQUAD
Xbox One
- RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
- FIFA 19
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4
- ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY
- FORZA HORIZON 4
- BATTLEFIELD V
- SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER
- SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY
- FALLOUT 76
- FAR CRY 5
PC
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4
- FOOTBALL MANAGER 2019
- FARMING SIMULATOR 19
- FALLOUT 76
- OVERWATCH – LEGENDARY EDITION
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – STARTER EDITION
- BATTLEFIELD V
- MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR – DEFINITIVE EDITION
- TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II
- THE SIMS 4
- FIFA 19
- COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE
2 Comments
rodea_sky_soldier
Funny, on the Vita all games are western xD
Ka-pi96
Way to go Spain! Buying 2018's GOTY in droves :)