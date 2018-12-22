Battlefield V and Fallout 76 struggle in November German Sales Charts - News

In its November , Rockstar's game topped one million units sold in the country. FIFA 19 didn't move an inch from the second place either. Red Dead Redemption 2 stayed on top of the German charts in November for its first full month on the market, as shown in the monthly report by the German gaming association sales awards , Rockstar's game topped one million units sold in the country. FIFA 19 didn't move an inch from the second place either.

The best new release is Farming Simulator 2019, but it likely benefited from the separate counting of Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee, which both landed outside the podium. Farming Simulator 2019 sold over 200K units, while both Pokemon Let's Go games were above 100K units.

Other new releases for November included Battlefield V, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Fallout 76, respectively ranking 6th, 10th, and 12th. While the awards specify that each of the three sold more than 100K copies, it's certainly disappointing for massive AAA series like Battlefield and Fallout. On the other hand, that seems very good for Spyro and confirms the renewed interest in fan favourite teen-rated games on PlayStation and Xbox.

In Switch-specific news, it was revealed that Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze has now hit 100K units sold, and that Super Mario Party has already crossed the 200K mark.

