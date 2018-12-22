PlayStation Classic Price Slashed by 30% on Amazon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 541 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Classic worldwide on December 3 for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen and in less than a month the price has been cut on Amazon by 30 percent. It is now available for $69.95.
Here is an overview of the PlayStation Classic:
- PlayStation Classic comes with 20 pre-loaded games including, Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
- This mini Console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation.
- Includes two wired Controllers, a virtual memory card and an HDMI cable.
The problem is this device sucks at any price. Slower and choppy performance just makes it a bad experience for me.
this piece of crap is a failure and hopefully Sony learns from this like they learned from the PS3 launch to not get greedy. I love sony i love the PS1 but this was a cash grab that backfired especially on scalpers that bought 20 of them lol I hear this thing can be hacked and all games can be installed thats cool but people wont pay more than 50 dollars for it
I'm afraid this thing is still not worth any price because the lack of quality(image/music menu, graphic filters, backgrounds and performance) and half PAL games installed.
The price is should have been to start. Now if only it worked like it should.
The problem is that the system is in many respects lovelessly implemented. Sony (in contrast to Nintendo) only has full distribution rights for a very small number of games, while for many other classics lengthy licensing negotiations for content, vehicles, brand, etc. are probably responsible for the fact that these games are not included. This is understandable, but doesn't explain the use of PAL games or all the PCSX emulator functions that are not available to the buyers. The only way to eliminate these problems is to hack the console, which is fortunately very simple. We don't live in the year 1994 anymore, in 2018 these "mistakes" get around quickly in the internet and can hardly be justified reasonably. So it's no wonder that many people talk badly about such consoles and avoid them.