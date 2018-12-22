PlayStation Classic Price Slashed by 30% on Amazon - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Classic worldwide on December 3 for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen and in less than a month the price has been cut on Amazon by 30 percent. It is now available for $69.95.





Here is an overview of the PlayStation Classic:

PlayStation Classic comes with 20 pre-loaded games including, Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

This mini Console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation.

Includes two wired Controllers, a virtual memory card and an HDMI cable.

