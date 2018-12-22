New Nintendo Releases This Week - Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 254 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
December 24
- Aaero: Complete Edition
- Blacksea Odyssey
- Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & HackyZack
- Diggerman
- Omega Strike
- Pipe Push Paradise
- Super Hero Flight Club: Reloaded
- Super Treasure Arena
December 25
- Abyss
- Odium to the Core
- Uncanny Valley
December 27
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition
- Revenge of the Bird King
