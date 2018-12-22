New Nintendo Releases This Week - Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

December 24

Aaero: Complete Edition

Blacksea Odyssey

Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & HackyZack

Diggerman

Omega Strike

Pipe Push Paradise

Super Hero Flight Club: Reloaded

Super Treasure Arena

December 25

Abyss

Odium to the Core

Uncanny Valley

December 27

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition

Revenge of the Bird King

