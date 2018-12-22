Celeste Tops 500,000 Units Sold in 2018 - News

Developer Matt Thorson announced Celeste has sold over 500,000 units in 2018. He also revealed that new levels will be released for the game in early 2019 that will be "very hard." More information will be announced in 2019.

We're working on some farewell Celeste levels, which should be ready in early 2019. They're very hard. And we'll be announcing what's next for us in the new year as well. See you in 2019 :) — Matt Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) December 21, 2018

Celeste is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

