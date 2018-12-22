Dragon Quest XI for Switch Teaser Trailer Released - News

Square Enix announced at Jump Festa 2019 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S will launch for Switch in 2019 in Japan. No word yet on a release date in North America and Europe.

View the teaser trailer for the game below:





Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide, and for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

