Switch vs PS4 in Japan  VGChartz Gap Charts  October 2018 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 89,610 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,571,272 - Switch
Total Lead: 1,851,814 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 5,309,989
PS4 Total Sales: 7,161,803
October 2018 is the 20th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch in Japan when compared to the PlayStation 4 by 89,610 and by 1.57 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead the Switch by 1.85 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014 in Japan, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 5.31 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 7.16 million units during the same timeframe.
According to Media Create, the Switch has already sold more than 6 million units so it should take the lead very soon.
Well, it looks like an easy match. I'm surprised how small the MonHun peak is in the gap chart. It was massive in the weekly charts. Anyways, if Sony has nothing next year to drive sales like MonHun or better, than clearly Switch will overtake PS4-sales next year.
Switch is catching up fast. :)
This fall Switch will smash ps4 in japan.