This Week's Deals With Gold - Fortnite Founder’s Pack - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 334 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 25 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Aven Colony*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Bud Spencer Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|It’s Quiz Time*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Nefarious*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Pillar By Michael Hicks And Goncalo Antunes*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|STAY*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Styx: Master Of Shadows + Styx: Shards Of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Subject 13*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Super Party Sports: Football*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Syberia 3*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour Legends Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|Yoku’s Island Express*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders – Mistymire Forest*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders – Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2 *
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders – Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3 *
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders – Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4 *
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Dungeon Defenders*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.