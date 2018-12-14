13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue Rated in Korea for PS4 - News

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea for the PlayStation 4.





It has been over a year since publisher Atlus and developer VanillaWare discussed the game. Only information was that it would no longer release in 2018 and the PlayStation Vita version was cancelled.

