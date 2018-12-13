SoulCalibur VI 2B DLC Launches December 18 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the 2B DLC for SoulCalibur VI will launch on December 18.

Stand ready for battle: @NieRGameâ€™s 2B will bring her blades to the stage of history on December 18th! Get your copy of @SOULCALIBUR VI: https://t.co/MRVo8jf5nX pic.twitter.com/5y4FZ4BwFy — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) December 13, 2018

SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

