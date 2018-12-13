Together! The Battle Cats Trailer Released - News

/ 233 Views

posted 6 hours ago

Ponos has released the first trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, Together! The Battle Cats.

View it below:





Together! The Battle Cats will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan on December 20 for 999 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

