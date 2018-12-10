Sonic the Hedgehog Live-Action Flim Poster Released - News

The poster for the upcoming Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog film has been released by IGN. The poster shows a silhouette of the hero in a more realistic way than what has been seen in the games.

"That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like," said executive producer Tim Miller on giving Sonic fur. "It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.

Producer Neal Moritz added, "We looked at every different variation of what shoes he's worn and we're trying to pay homage to that and also make it current and present day in what we think a Sonic of today would wear."

Sonic the Hedgehog will release in theaters in the US on November 8, 2019, in Australia on November 28, 2019 and in the UK on December 26, 2019.

