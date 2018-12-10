Sonic the Hedgehog Live-Action Film Poster Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 1,558 Views
The poster for the upcoming Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog film has been released by IGN. The poster shows a silhouette of the hero in a more realistic way than what has been seen in the games.
"That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like," said executive producer Tim Miller on giving Sonic fur. "It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.
Producer Neal Moritz added, "We looked at every different variation of what shoes he's worn and we're trying to pay homage to that and also make it current and present day in what we think a Sonic of today would wear."
Sonic the Hedgehog will release in theaters in the US on November 8, 2019, in Australia on November 28, 2019 and in the UK on December 26, 2019.
View the poster below:
This ain't it.
Who fucking asked for this?! 'Cause if I ever fin them I'm gonna beat them down with a stick
In the words of David Brent; "Ooh, you're hard!" ;)
This Sonic looks like it will beat me down with a stick.
Who is this "David" and why does he think that he knows I'm hard. 'Cause I'm most certainly not.
Looks like a man with a giant sonic head.
Movie will be about cosplaying going wrong ;)
I really hope this is not real...
Mother of God...
Yeah the arms and legs are off. Still waiting for the trailer to decide whether it's a bust or not.
Sonic the human
What's a flim? Is it similar to a flam?
Ha!. Thanks for giving me a nice chuckle.
Oh no
I'm scared... :(
That looks laughably terrible. It's like a poorly-made fan poster.
Oh god...
Wow. This is Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric levels of bad.
This looks like a nightmare .
I had high hopes for this one because I love Sonic and because Deadpool director Tim Miller is involved with the project, but if Sonic's arms and legs really look like that in the movie I might have to pass on it, the character model on this poster looks ridiculous. They still have time to fix it I suppose, the movie doesn't release until late 2019, they can fix the CGI for his character model if enough people complain.
At least it's not a phlegm poster.
Looks more like it should be another gremlin sequel...
This is the poster for the flim, not the film.
That character model would have worked beautifully in a game.
I really don't see where all the complaints are coming from. All they did different was ads definition to Sonics arms and legs, which he always had in a human like nature. They toned down the cartoon hands to give insight to the movies direction. Actual people portrayed Mario and Luigi. These movies aren't meant to be blockbusters, more or less a producers own depiction of a well known character. It happens to all of them. Why not Sonic? You know, the guy who's desperately in need of a makeover?
