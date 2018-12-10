Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Fastest Selling Switch Game in the UK - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 8. It is the biggest launch ever for the Nintendo Switch. It sold 10 percent more than the combined sales of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 83 percent more than the combined sales of the Wii U and 3DS versions of the game and 62 percent more than Wii's Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained in second place as sales dropped 10 percent. FIFA 19 fell two spots to third, while Battlefield V is in fourth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up to fifth place as sales jump 45 percent. Just Cause 4 debuted in sixth with sales down 61 percent compared to Just Cause 3.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Battlefield V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Cause 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Spyro Reignited Trilogy Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

