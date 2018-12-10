Overcooked! 2 Trailer Teases 'Something Free-zing' is Coming to the Game - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games in a new teaser trailer hinted that "Something Free-zing" is coming to Overcooked! 2.

Overcooked! 2 is avialablw now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

