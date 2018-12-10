Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom The Lair of the Lost Lord DLC Launches December 13 - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 announced The Lair of the Lost Lord DLC for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch on December 13.

View the trailer for the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Players will be able to dive into the mysterious Labyrinth to face new and terrifying enemies, including The Price of Wraiths, as our heroes seek to avoid the destruction of the Evermore Kingdom.

New features include:

The Labyrinth: A brand new zone containing a number of new enemies and challenges.

A brand new zone containing a number of new enemies and challenges. The Martial Method: The latest addition to the battle system. Players will get access to two Martial Methods. Gizmo Supremo, which provides players access to hi-tech gadgets to turn the tide of battle and Ding Dong Discipline, a combat method inherited by the kingdom’s finest warriors. The Martial Methods can be changed and improved in the kingdom.

The latest addition to the battle system. Players will get access to two Martial Methods. Gizmo Supremo, which provides players access to hi-tech gadgets to turn the tide of battle and Ding Dong Discipline, a combat method inherited by the kingdom’s finest warriors. The Martial Methods can be changed and improved in the kingdom. New quests unveiling the past of some of the main characters, and new pieces of equipment to collect.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles