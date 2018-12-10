Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Launches Q1 2019 for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Mografi announced Jenny LeClue: Detectivu will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in Q1 2019.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Jenny LeClue: Detectivu is a thrilling mystery adventure. It’s also a game about detectiving, friends, and choosiness.

You play as Jenny LeClue, an aspiring young detective and passionate pursuer of truth. After years spent longing for a real adventure, Jenny gets more than she bargains for when her mother is accused of murder!

Embarking on a journey to uncover the truth, she discovers nothing in the sleepy town of Arthurton is what it seems. Jenny must use her skills of deduction and face her demons to find the real killer, save her mother, and unravel a dark mystery at the heart of the case.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles