Fight Knight Launches for NS, PS4 and PC in Spring 2019

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Teams Sorcerobe announced Fight Knight will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Switch and Windows PC in spring 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight Knight is an action packed dungeon brawler set in the ascent of the Tower, a magical teleporting spire where each floor is composed of a piece of stolen foreign lands! The player takes on the role of the eponymous Fight Knight, whose quest is to climb the ominous Tower — using only their fists!

Fight Knight is a mix between a first person dungeon crawler and a high speed action game. Players spend their time exploring a massive Tower floor by floor, learning the story of Fight Knight and getting to know friend & foe alike.

Along the way they’ll solve puzzles, collect artifacts and help Fight Knight grow in power. Encounters take place in real time, through grid based melee combat. Wits and reflexes pave the way to victory. Will YOU master the Tower and those who wait within?

A passion project that’s been a long time brewing, Fight Knight is being created by Thomas LeBlanc and Zeke James, with music by Tom “Silkersoft” Schley.

Key Features:

Unique Presentation – Retro-game-inspired visuals that manage to look unlike any retro game

– Retro-game-inspired visuals that manage to look unlike any retro game Eight-Plus Zones – Each comprised of multiple floors of puzzle-filled dungeon exploration. Each zone of the Tower has its own unique setting, layout, NPCs, puzzle elements, and enemies

– Each comprised of multiple floors of puzzle-filled dungeon exploration. Each zone of the Tower has its own unique setting, layout, NPCs, puzzle elements, and enemies Hand-Crafted Levels – Thoughtfully created levels full of puzzles that are designed to take Fight Knight‘s unique fisty capabilities into account

– Thoughtfully created levels full of puzzles that are designed to take Fight Knight‘s unique fisty capabilities into account Robust Combat – Compelling real-time positional combat system involving all manner of fist-based warfare. Punch, dodge, push, counter, punch, block, and punch your way to victory!

– Compelling real-time positional combat system involving all manner of fist-based warfare. Punch, dodge, push, counter, punch, block, and punch your way to victory! Choose Your Style – Equip Fight Knight with energy-burning super moves called Specialties, consumable items, and a variety of gauntlets, all with various situational advantages and attributes. Give Fight Knight what you think gives an edge!

– Equip Fight Knight with energy-burning super moves called Specialties, consumable items, and a variety of gauntlets, all with various situational advantages and attributes. Give Fight Knight what you think gives an edge! Challenging Foes – Enemies work together to ensure your demise. Enemy types all have their own particular quirks and attack patterns. Not only does Fight Knight need to learn how to approach fighting them individually, but in large groups too!

– Enemies work together to ensure your demise. Enemy types all have their own particular quirks and attack patterns. Not only does Fight Knight need to learn how to approach fighting them individually, but in large groups too! Meet ‘N Beat – Enjoyable cast of characters to meet and punch along the way.

