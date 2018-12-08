The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 3 Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Skybound Games announced episode three of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season will launch on January 15, 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

Here is an overview of the episode:

After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be Clementine’s chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. In this gripping, emotional final season, your choices will define your relationships and determine how Clementine’s story ends.



