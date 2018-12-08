Project Judge Renamed Judgment, Headed West in Summer 2019 - News

SEGA announced Project Judge has been renamed Judgment and will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in summer 2019. It will also launch in Japan on Thursday December 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

Judgment marks the first time in over 12 years that a game set in the Yakuza series universe has received an English dub for its Western release, the last one being the original Yakuza for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. As a result, some extra work was put in to make Judgment‘s English dub a little more complex than most. We wanted to make sure that we preserve the original Japanese script of Judgment as faithfully as possible. Here’s a breakdown of Judgment‘s dub / subtitle features:

Players can switch between the Japanese and English voice-over tracks at any point during the game. Experience Judgment using whichever language you prefer! Dual Subtitles: Subtitles change based on which audio track is selected – Japanese or English. Japanese voice subtitles are presented in a way that represents the traditional Yakuza experience while English voice subtitles match the English script.

Subtitles change based on which audio track is selected – Japanese or English. Japanese voice subtitles are presented in a way that represents the traditional Yakuza experience while English voice subtitles match the English script. Localization Pedigree: Judgment’s localization has been handled in-house by SEGA of America’s talented Yakuza series localization team.

