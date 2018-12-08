Danganronpa Trilogy Headed to PS4 - News

/ 515 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced Danganronpa Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 at retail on March 26, 2019 in North America, March 29 in Europe, and April 5 in Australia and New Zealand.

Danganronpa Trilogy includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.

Here is an overview of each title:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc:

Enter Hope’s Peak Academy, a prestigious high school reserved for the nation’s “ultimate” students. Things take a twisted turn when Monokuma, a maniacal bear, takes them all prisoner in his deadly game of despair.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair:

With a brand new cast of Ultimates mysteriously trapped on Jabberwock Island in their own life-or-death game, having fun in the sun with this twisted teddy requires more than just a bit of wit to survive.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony:

Set in a “psycho-cool” environment, a new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stake, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases, and condemn your new friends to death.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles