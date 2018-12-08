Mini-Mech Mayhem Launches in Q1 2019 for PSVR - News

Developer FuturLab announced at the Kinda Funny Games Showcase Mini-Mech Mayhem will launch for PlayStation VR in Q1 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mini-Mech Mayhem is a deeply funny tabletop virtual reality battle game for up to four players online.

Team up with your lil’ Mech buddy to plan a flawless strategy, then marvel at just how wrong you were!

Not to worry, play some power cards to get your team back on track, or dare to trust in your instincts and crafty skills, and pull off a stunning win!

Key Features:

Boasting online multiplayer functionality for up to four players, Mini-Mech Mayhem has a highly accessible strategy component with deeper underlying mechanics and heart-warming humor at its core.

Free chat with social comfort features, combined with huge customization options for both mech and avatar, mean that players can present themselves how they wish in a safe and pleasant VR environment.

Music is produced by leading video game composer Joris de Man, whose previous work includes Horizon: Zero Dawn, Killzone, and FuturLab’s own Velocity 2X.

