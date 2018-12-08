Aftercharge Release Date Revealed for Xbox One and PC - News

Developer Chainsawesome Games announced Aftercharge will launch for Xbox One and Windows PC on January 10, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Aftercharge is a three-versus-three competitive game pitting invisible robots against an invincible security squad in high-octane tactical skirmishes. Six glowing structures called extractor are at the center of the gameplay and serve as the objective for both teams. The robots have to coordinate their attacks, create distractions and sneak around to destroy them. The enforcers on the other hand have to cover as much ground as possible and use their abilities wisely to spot the attackers and stop them before they can destroy all of the extractors.

Key Features:

Unique blend of fresh mechanics – An invisible team fighting an invincible team, reviving allies instantly with no limit and zero cooldown on abilities are only a few mechanics that make Aftercharge a shooter you’ve never played before.

– An invisible team fighting an invincible team, reviving allies instantly with no limit and zero cooldown on abilities are only a few mechanics that make Aftercharge a shooter you’ve never played before. Bite-size competitive matches – The teams are small, the maps are small, the rounds are short, the action is always within sight and it never stops.

– The teams are small, the maps are small, the rounds are short, the action is always within sight and it never stops. Asymmetrical characters – Choose from a different character pool on each side with widely different abilities and roles to vary your team’s strategy.

– Choose from a different character pool on each side with widely different abilities and roles to vary your team’s strategy. Online multiplayer and matchmaking – Team up with players anywhere around the world and face-off against opponents of similar skill level.

