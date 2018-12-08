At Sundown Launches January 22 for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Mild Beast Games announced At Sundown will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on January 22, 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

At Sundown is a hide-and-seek shooter where the maps are covered in darkness and light is your enemy, as four players compete in a deathmatch to be the best! Strategic gameplay is vital in the shadows of this dark world in which you only become visible when you shoot, dash or slash. See or be seen, kill or be killed. How long will you survive At Sundown?

Key Features:

Unique Stealth-Driven Arena Combat – Unique stealth driven arena combat with dynamic twists and turns where the maps are covered in darkness and light is your enemy.

– Unique stealth driven arena combat with dynamic twists and turns where the maps are covered in darkness and light is your enemy. Online and Local Multiplayer – Compete with up to four friends in online deathmatch or at home in local deathmatch to see who will dominate!

– Compete with up to four friends in online deathmatch or at home in local deathmatch to see who will dominate! Offline Bots and Single-Player Challenge Mode – Play against AI opponents or take on special challenges to prepare for the live showdown.

– Play against AI opponents or take on special challenges to prepare for the live showdown. Six Unique Zones with Multiple Maps – Dominate your opponents across multiple maps, each with different light mechanics. Unlock new zones as you level up!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles