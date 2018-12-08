PlayStation 4 Outsells the Xbox 360 - Sales

/ 2,038 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 has outsold the lifetime sales of the Xbox 360, according to our estimates.

The PlayStation 4 sold 533,999 units for the week ending November 17, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 86.15 million units. This compares to the Xbox 360 with sales of 85.80 million units.

Breaking down PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 34.77 million units in Europe, 26.33 million units in the US and 7.21 million units in Japan. The Xbox 360 sold 45.14 million units in the US, 25.87 million units in Europe and 1.67 million units in Japan.

Breaking down sales in Europe even further, the PlayStation 4 has sold 5.60 million units in the UK, 6.01 million units in Germany and 4.77 million units in France. The Xbox 360 sold 9.14 million units in the UK, 2.67 million units in Germany and 3.58 million units in France.

The best-selling PlayStation 4 game is Grand Theft Auto V with 18.77 million units sold to date and climbing, while Kinect Adventures was the best-selling Xbox 360 game with 22.10 million units sold. However, the best-selling non-bundled Xbox 360 games is Grand Theft Auto V with 15.86 million units sold.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the best-selling first-party games on the PlayStation 4 with 10.16 million units sold.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games as of October 27, 2018:

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Xbox 360 games:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles