Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 1.1 Adds Hard Difficulty - News

/ 677 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Nintendo has released update version 1.1 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The update adds a Hard difficulty to Adventure mode.

Read the patch notes below:

Offline Gameplay Added a Hard difficulty to Adventure mode.

Online Gameplay Online now includes Quickplay, Battle Arenas, Spectate, and Background Matchmaking. Global Smash Power will now be displayed. Note that the above requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Game Data Adjustments The ability to receive spirit event data has been added. The ability to receive presents has been added.

DLC Content The special bonus for the Fighters Pass, Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Rex's Mii Fighter costume (Swordfighter type), has been added.

Misc. Game balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles