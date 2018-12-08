New Nintendo Releases This Week - Guacamelee! 2, Desert Child - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 469 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
December 10
- Guacamelee! 2
December 11
- Desert Child
- Everspace - Stellar Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns
December 13
- Almightree: The Last Dreamer
- Battle Princess Madelyn
- Big Bash Boom
- Blue Rider
- Dragon Marked For Death
- GRIS
- Hunter's Legacy: Purrfect Edition
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
- Omensight: Definitive Edition
- Oxyjet
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star
- Starman
December 14
- Lazy Galaxy: Revel Star
- Peace, Death! Complete Edition
