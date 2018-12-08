New Nintendo Releases This Week - Guacamelee! 2, Desert Child - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

December 10

Guacamelee! 2

December 11

Desert Child

Everspace - Stellar Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

December 13

Almightree: The Last Dreamer

Battle Princess Madelyn

Big Bash Boom

Blue Rider

Dragon Marked For Death

GRIS

Hunter's Legacy: Purrfect Edition

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition

Omensight: Definitive Edition

Oxyjet

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures

SEGA AGES Phantasy Star

Starman

December 14

Lazy Galaxy: Revel Star

Peace, Death! Complete Edition

