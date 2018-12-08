New PlayStation Releases This Week - Borderlands 2 VR, Gungrave VR - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 454 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Atari Flashback Classics, PS Vita — Digital
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3, PS4 — Digital
- Bibi & Tina: The Movie Game, PS4 — Digital
- Bibi Blocksberg: The Great Witch Broom Race 3, PS4 — Digital
- Borderlands 2 VR, PS VR — Digital
- Desert Child, PS4 — Digital
- Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Dragonfly Chronicles, PS Vita — Digital
- Earth Defense Force 5, PS4 — Digital
- Escape Game: Aloha, PS4 — Digital
- Gungrave VR, Gungrave VR UN, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, PS4 — Digital
- Kingdom Two Crowns, PS4 — Digital
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne, PS4 — Digital
- Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition, PS Vita — Digital
- Red Matter, PS VR — Digital
- Richie’s Plank Experience, PS4 — Digital
- Smash Hit Plunder, PS VR — Digital
- Prey: Typhon Hunter, PS VR — Digital
- The VideoKid, PS4 — Digital
- Warbot, PS VR — Digital
It's getting terribly difficult to keep up with PSVR every week. A lot of the gamed I want to grab will have to wait til I can spare time so I might as well wait for sales on top of it. I wish there was a way to pause time and play all these games, it feels like a crime to have to choose some games over others. It's a good problem to have however. I'll def be playing Boarderlands as soon as I can though, hopefully week one but it's a massive time investment.
I'm so happy I have never played BL2 before. Can't wait!
