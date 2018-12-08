New PlayStation Releases This Week - Borderlands 2 VR, Gungrave VR - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Atari Flashback Classics, PS Vita — Digital

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3, PS4 — Digital

Bibi & Tina: The Movie Game, PS4 — Digital

Bibi Blocksberg: The Great Witch Broom Race 3, PS4 — Digital

Borderlands 2 VR, PS VR — Digital

Desert Child, PS4 — Digital

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition, PS4 — Digital

Dragonfly Chronicles, PS Vita — Digital

Earth Defense Force 5, PS4 — Digital

Escape Game: Aloha, PS4 — Digital

Gungrave VR, Gungrave VR UN, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, PS4 — Digital

Kingdom Two Crowns, PS4 — Digital

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne, PS4 — Digital

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition, PS Vita — Digital

Red Matter, PS VR — Digital

Richie’s Plank Experience, PS4 — Digital

Smash Hit Plunder, PS VR — Digital

Prey: Typhon Hunter, PS VR — Digital

The VideoKid, PS4 — Digital

Warbot, PS VR — Digital

