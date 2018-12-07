Warframe Tops 1 Million Downloads on Switch - News

Digital Extremes announced the free-to-play cooperative third-person shooter, Warframe, has surpassed one million downloads on the Nintendo Switch, since it launched on November 20.

Warframe is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

